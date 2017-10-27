Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Questionable for Sunday
Gilmore (concussion, ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Gilmore has missed the last two games with concussion symptoms and practice in a limited capacity this week. There's not real indication on whether the 27-year-old will play at this point, and Johnson Bademosi would likely see a heavily increased role yet again if Gilmore cannot play.
