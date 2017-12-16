Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Questionable for Sunday
Gilmore (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Gilmore was a limited participant at practice all week, so he appears to be trending toward a true game-time decision Sunday. Eric Rowe would and Jonathan Jones would likely see increased roles should Gilmore ultimately sit out.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 WR sleepers
It's been tough to trust Jordy Nelson and Stefon Diggs lately, but Jamey Eisenberg says both...
-
Week 15 RB sleepers
Don't look now, but Jonathan Stewart has actually become a reliable Fantasy running back. Can...