Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Questionable for Sunday
Gilmore sustained a groin injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.
It's unclear when Gilmore sustained the injury as he has not missed a defensive snap for the Patriots this year. The 27-year-old practice on a limited basis this week so the injury doesn't seem too serious, but his status for Sunday is currently up in the air.
