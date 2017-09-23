Play

Gilmore sustained a groin injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

It's unclear when Gilmore sustained the injury as he has not missed a defensive snap for the Patriots this year. The 27-year-old practice on a limited basis this week so the injury doesn't seem too serious, but his status for Sunday is currently up in the air.

