Gilmore's leg injury is not expected to be serious, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

When Gilmore went down with a non-contact injury Sunday against the Dolphins, concern was that the 30-year-old may have suffered a long-term issue. Though New England guaranteed it will go without a postseason appearance for the first time since 2008 with Sunday's loss, at least there is positive indication regarding the reigning Defensive Player of the Year's outlook. It remains to be seen if Gilmore will suit up over the Patriots' final two games of 2020, but looking forward to his last year under contract in 2021, early signs indicate Gilmore will be in the clear from Sunday's injury.