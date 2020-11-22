Gilmore (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Texans.
Gilmore will return from his three-game absence and immediately handle a tough matchup Sunday, as he'll handle a healthy dose of Will Fuller and ex-Patriot receiver Brandin Cooks. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is surely up to the task, as he's allowed just 218 yards and one touchdown in coverage this season.
More News
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Questionable, but expects to play•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Limited reps Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Not available for SNF•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Questionable after limited practice•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Downgraded Thursday•
-
Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Logs limited practice•