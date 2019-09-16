Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Returns INT for six
Gilmore registered three pass breakups and a pick-six in Sunday's blowout win over the Dolphins.
The Dolphins have a terrible offense, so it makes sense that Gilmore was able to notch the first pick-six of his eight-year career against them. Gilmore will look to carry this momentum into Week 3's game versus the Jets, who will be starting QB Trevor Siemian since Sam Darnold has mono.
