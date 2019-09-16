Gilmore registered three pass breakups and a pick-six in Sunday's blowout win over the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have a terrible offense, so it makes sense that Gilmore was able to notch the first pick-six of his eight-year career against them. Gilmore will look to carry this momentum into Week 3's game versus the Jets, who will be starting QB Trevor Siemian since Sam Darnold has mono.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories