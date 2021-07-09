Gilmore and the Patriots plan to sit down before training camp to work out a deal, Henry Mckenna of USA Today reports.

Gilmore declined to attend mandatory minicamp in June under the final year of his current $7 million contract. It is unlikely that the ex-Defensive Play of the Year will be traded as the Patriots appear to have too high of a price tag. The 31-year-old missed the end of last season after being placed on IR due to a quadriceps injury, which may be the reason an extension has yet to be agreed upon. If healthy, there is no question that Gilmore is still a premier corner in the NFL.