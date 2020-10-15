Gilmore (illness) returned to practice Thursday and was a full participant, Matt Vautour of MassLive.com reports.

Gilmore was a full-go during New England's first practice since Oct. 2. The star cornerback had been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 6, but he's reportedly been asymptomatic since. At this time, Gilmore appears on track for Sunday's game against the Broncos, as does quarterback Cam Newton.

