Gilmore (illness) returned to practice Thursday and was a full participant, Matt Vautour of MassLive.com reports.
Gilmore was a full-go during New England's first practice since Oct. 2. The star cornerback had been sidelined since testing positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 6, but he's reportedly been asymptomatic since. At this time, Gilmore appears on track for Sunday's game against the Broncos, as does quarterback Cam Newton.
