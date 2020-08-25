Gilmore is still away from the team with an "excused absence," Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gilmore has missed the last five practices with the excused absence, but is closing in on a return. Coach Bill Belichick added Monday: "There are some protocols we have to deal with. When [Gilmore's] able to come back, he'll be back." Overall, the absence shouldn't cause concern for the stud corner to miss any regular-season action, as the 29-year-old is expected to once again anchor the Pats' secondary unit in 2020.