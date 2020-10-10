Gilmore (illness) remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and is not practicing with the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gilmore needs to test negative on consecutive days before being allowed to return to the Patriots' facilities. Coach Bill Belichick indicate the team is just taking it "day-by-day, hour-by-hour," so that is all that is really known at this time. If he is indeed unable to play Monday, Jonathan Jones is the likely candidate to replace him at cornerback opposite Jason McCourty.