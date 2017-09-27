Gilmore made four tackles (all solo) and had an interception in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.

It was Gilmore's first interception as a Patriot, and set up New England's second touchdown of the game as he returned in to Houston's 12-yard line. The 28-year-old was called for a 34-yard pass interference penalty on DeAndre Hopkins in the first quarter, but otherwise played a fairly good game.