Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday and will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

After Cam Newton tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, New England has now lost its most prominent defensive player to COVID-19. Unlike Newton, Gilmore played in the Patriots' 26-10 loss to the Chiefs on Monday, so New England has opted to cancel its first Week 5 practice Wednesday out of an abundance of precaution. Gilmore's positive test suddenly puts the Patriots' upcoming game Sunday against the Broncos at risk of postponement.