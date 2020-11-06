Gilmore (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Gilmore was unable to practice Thursday, but he's making progress toward a possible return Monday against the Jets. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year sat out last week against the Bills, so his practice status Saturday is vital for his chances to play Monday. Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson would both see increased usage if Gilmore sits out again.
