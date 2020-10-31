Gilmore (knee) was downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills.

Gilmore suffered a knee injury Thursday which was supposedly minor, but it'll keep the star cornerback off the field for at least one week. Whether the looming trade deadline and Gilmore's perceived desire to be moved has anything to do with the designation remains to be seen, but in any case, expect J.C. Jackson (knee) to attempt to fill the void of the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.