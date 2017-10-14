Play

Gilmore was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets with a concussion.

Gilmore put in a full session Friday after being limited earlier in the week, but apparently is not clear of concussion symptoms. Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the veteran cornerback has been dealing headaches since Week 5's Thursday night matchup with the Buccaneers.

