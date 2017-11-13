Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Will start Sunday
Gilmore will play in Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Leading up to kickoff, Gilmore had been dealing with his fair share of injuries. The Pats safety had been nursing both concussion-like symptoms and a sore ankle. With him in the lineup, New England will get a solid boost from the backend of the defense this week.
