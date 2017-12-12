Gilmore (ankle) is officially active for Monday's game against the Dolphins.

Gilmore was a limited participant in practice this week and was listed as questionable, and always seemed likely to play. The Patriots' secondary may have their work cut out for them Monday with Trey Flowers (ribs) and Kyle Van Noy (calf) -- the team's two leaders in sacks -- inactive Monday.

