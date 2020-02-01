Play

Gilmore was voted the AP Defensive Player of the Year on Saturday.

Gilmore submitted an outstanding campaign for a Patriots defense that was performing at a historically good level for the first half of the season and wasn't too shabby after that. The shutdown corner consistently took away opposing top receivers while still finding time for 53 tackles and six interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. He's the first player in Patriots history to win this award.

