Gilmore (quadriceps) will hold out of mandatory minicamp, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.
Gilmore is reportedly on the hunt for a new deal and is also on the mend from a partially-torn quad suffered last season. Per Rapoport, Gilmore will earn a $7 million base salary in 2021 as part of his current contract.
