Gilmore (knee) is not participating in Friday's practice, Andrew Callahan of Boston Herald reports.
Gilmore is dealing with a reportedly minor injury, the severity of which caused him to undergo an MRI after exiting Thursday's practice early. It seems as though the standout veteran is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Bills, though he hasn't yet been ruled out.
