Patriots' Tashawn Bower: Officially out
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bower (neck) has now been ruled out for remainder of Monday's game against the Bills.
Bower suffered a neck injury early in the contest, leaving Deatrich Wise to fill the void the remainder of the night.
