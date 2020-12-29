site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Tashawn Bower: Questionable to return
Bower is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to return to Monday's matchup with the Bills.
Bower recorded one tackle before exiting the contest. Look for Deatrich Wise to see increased reps in Bower's absence.
