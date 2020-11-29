site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Tashawn Bower: Unavailable Week 12
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
Bower (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Bower dealt with the illness at practice this week and won't be suiting up versus Arizona. The 25-year-old has played a reserve role on the defensive line since re-signing with New England in early November.
