Karras was diagnosed with a sprained MCL on Tuesday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old seems likely to be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, but since it appears to be a minor sprain he may not be forced to miss additional time. James Ferentz is the likely starter at center in Karras' expected absence.

