Karras agreed Wednesday with the Dolphins on a one-year, $4 million contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The retooling of the Dolphins' offensive line continues, with Karras -- a 2016 sixth-rounder -- now slated to start at center alongside guard Ereck Flowers, whom the team agreed to a deal with Tuesday. Karras, 27, made 20 starts over 60 appearances with the Patriots the past four seasons.

