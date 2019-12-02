Karras will have an MRI to after suffering a knee injury during Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. reports.

The team fears Karras has a sprained MCL, which would likely rule him out for Week 14's matchup against the Chiefs. James Ferentz took over at center for the remainder of the contest and figures to start in the aforementioned contest if Karras' injury is confirmed.