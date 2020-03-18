Play

Karras will sign one-year, $4-million deal with the Dolphins, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The re-tool of the Dolphins' offensive line continues, with Karras -- a 2016 sixth-rounder -- now slated to start a center and the team having already added guard Ereck Flowers and likely to draft a left tackle, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

