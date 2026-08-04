Patriots' Tejhaun Palmer: New opportunity with New England

The Patriots claimed Palmer off waivers from the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Palmer will call New England his new home two days after being waived by Arizona. He spent most of the 2025 season on the Cardinals' practice but did play in the team's regular-season finale against the Rams, when he logged six snaps (four offense, two special teams) without recording a stat otherwise. Palmer will have the opportunity to compete for a depth spot on the Patriots' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. Even if he doesn't make the cut, then a strong training camp could earn Palmer a spot on New England's practice squad.