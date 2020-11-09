Hall has been elevated to the Patriots' active roster heading into Monday night's matchup against the Jets, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 23-year-old linebacker out of Missouri has yet to make his NFL debut since concluding his collegiate career in 2018, but he'll have a chance to do so in primetime against the division rival Jets. Hall first signed on with New England in May of 2019, and Monday night he will provide depth to the linebacking corps with Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) having been ruled out for the contest.