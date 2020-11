Hall (shoulder) will be active for Sunday's tilt against the Texans, Jim McBride of The Boston Globe reports.

Hall was elevated from the Patriots' practice squad prior to their Week 9 matchup with Jets. He has accumulated 12 tackles (five solo) in the two games since. The absence of Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) helped provide him with an opportunity for more playing time, and it should be noted Bentley is questionable again this week.