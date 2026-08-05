Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Competing for RB3 role

Jennings worked alongside Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson with the Patriots' starting offense during Wednesday's practice, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Meanwhile, fellow RBs Lan Larison, Jam Miller and Myles Montgomery worked on the opposite field with the team's backups, with Callahan suggesting that Jennings, for now, seems to have a head start on the team's No. 3 running back job. That said, Larison and/or Jam Miller could push for the role as training camp progresses. In any case, whichever back claims that spot on New England's depth chart will have limited fantasy value as long as Stevenson and Henderson are available.