With Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, TreVeyon Henderson and Jennings are currently the only healthy running backs on the Patriots' active roster, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

In that context, Henderson, who broke out for a career-high 75 rushing yards on 10 carries in last week's win over the Browns, a game in which Stevenson recorded 14 carries and a catch on two targets, figures to seen an uptick in touches Sunday, with Jennings available to mix in. Additionally, D'Ernest Johnson, Jonathan Ward and Rushawn Baker are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad, but with Stevenson's timetable for a return not yet outlined, Jennings might be worth a speculative add by those in deeper leagues who have the roster flexibility for such a move.