The Patriots elevated Jennings from their practice squad Saturday.

Jennings was also elevated each of the past two weeks. He played exclusive on special teams in Week 6 against New Orleans before logging eight offensive snaps and eight special-teams snaps last Sunday versus Tennessee, carrying five times for 18 yards. Jennings has now been elevated three times, so he'd need to be signed to the active roster in order to be eligible to suit up for the Patriots after this weekend.