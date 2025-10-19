default-cbs-image
The Patriots elevated Jennings from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

Jennings will be elevated for a second straight week and be available to play against the Titans on Sunday. He played seven snaps on special teams against the Saints in Week 6, and the 24-year-old running back will likely be limited to that role while TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson handle the work out of the backfield.

