Jennings rushed 11 times for 35 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Falcons.

Jennings scored his first NFL touchdown on a three-yard run in the second quarter. The second-year pro out of Florida A&M played an expanded role in the absence of Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), though TreVeyon Henderson led New England's backfield with 87 yards on 18 touches. Jennings' catch was also the first of his career, suggesting his involvement will likely come primarily on the ground, but he could continue to factor in against the stout Buccaneers run defense in Week 10 if Stevenson remains sidelined.