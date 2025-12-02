Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Heads to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Giants due to a head injury, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.
The type of injury was initially unclear, but Jennings was spotted walking from the medical tent to the locker room early in the second quarter. If he ultimately is ruled out, TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson will be the only active and healthy backs for New England.
