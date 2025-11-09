Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Hurts knee Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings was forced out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a knee injury, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Jennings carried four times for five yards. In his absence, fellow RB D'Ernest Johnson is available to work behind TreVeyon Henderson.
More News
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Remains RB2 with Stevenson out•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Gets 12 touches with Stevenson out•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Could see added work Sunday•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Signed to Pats' active roster•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Returns to practice squad•
-
Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Elevated again for Week 8•