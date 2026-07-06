Patriots' Terrell Jennings: In mix for No. 3 role

Jennings will enter training camp as a candidate to secure the No. 3 running back role behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Jennings was limited to seven regular-season appearances in 2025 due to a combination of a concussion and hamstring injury, but he looked fully healthy during spring activities this offseason and worked with the first-team punt protection team. The third-year pro's ability to contribute on special teams will give him a clear path to a roster spot, and at 6-foot-0, 220-pounds, he has the size necessary to carve out a reserve role on offense. Jennings' main competition for the No. 3 spot behind Stevenson and Henderson is rookie seventh-round pick Jam Miller.