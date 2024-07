The Patriots placed Jennings on the Physically active/PUP list Friday with an undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jennings landed in New England as an undrafted free agent in May, and it looks like he picked up an injury somewhere along the way. He will be eligible to come off the PUP list once his health allows. Once he does that, the rookie will compete for a depth role in New England's backfield.