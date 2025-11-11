Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Listed as limited to begin week
Jennings (knee) is listed as limited on Monday's injury report.
Jennings left in the first half of Sunday's eventual win in Tampa Bay due to a knee injury and was ruled out after halftime. He told Karen Guregian of MassLive.com on Monday that he'll "definitely be okay. It's just a little bruise." Fellow RBs Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and TreVeyon Henderson (knee) also were limited to begin Week 11 prep, so the situation bears watching to get a sense of who among the trio will be available Thursday versus the Jets.
