Jennings (knee) is listed as limited on Monday's injury report.

Jennings left in the first half of Sunday's eventual win in Tampa Bay due to a knee injury and was ruled out after halftime. He told Karen Guregian of MassLive.com on Monday that he'll "definitely be okay. It's just a little bruise." Fellow RBs Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) and TreVeyon Henderson (knee) also were limited to begin Week 11 prep, so the situation bears watching to get a sense of who among the trio will be available Thursday versus the Jets.

