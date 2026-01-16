Jennings (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Jennings is progressing in his recovery from a concussion that led to him being placed on injured reserve in mid-December. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday, and his ability to participate without restriction Thursday is a sign that he is progressing through the league's concussion protocol. He would need to be activated from injured reserve in order to be available for Sunday's AFC divisional-round clash against the Texans.