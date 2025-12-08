Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Not spotted at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (concussion) was not spotted at Monday's training session, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.
Jennings left New England's Week 13 victory over the Giants with a head injury, and it appears he remains unavailable as the Patriots resume workouts on the heels of a Week 14 bye.
