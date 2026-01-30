Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Now dealing with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (hamstring) was limited in Thursday's practice.
Jennings cleared the league's concussion protocol Wednesday, but he is now dealing with a hamstring issue that limited him during Thursday's session. The Patriots don't play until Feb. 8 against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, so that gives Jennings additional time to recover from his injury.
