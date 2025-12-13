Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Officially placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Patriots placed Jennings (concussion) on injured reserve Saturday.
As expected, Jennings will go on injured reserve due to a concussion, and with just four games left in the regular season, he won't be eligible to play for the Patriots unless the team qualifies for the postseason. D'Ernest Johnson was signed off the practice squad to New England's active roster in a corresponding move, and he'll serve as the team's RB3 behind TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson to close out the regular season.
