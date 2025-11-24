Jennings, who was on the field for three of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, carried once for zero yards in the contest.

With Rhamondre Stevenson back in the mix Sunday following a three-game absence, Jennings worked as New England's No. 3 RB in a Week 12 backfield led by TreVeyon Henderson. Going forward, as long as both Henderson and Stevenson are available, Jennings won't have a path to steady playing time or volume in New England's offense.