Jennings finished the 2024 regular season with 13 carries for 33 yards in three games with the Patriots.

Jennings, who originally joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent last May, didn't make the team's initial 53-man roster and spent the bulk of his 2024 season on the practice squad. The Florida A&M product remains under contract with New England in 2025, and will thus have an opportunity compete for a complementary role in a backfield that's currently led by Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson and figures to add some depth options this offseason.