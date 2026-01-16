Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jennings (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game against Houston.
Jennings remains on injured reserve after having his practice window opened Wednesday. With Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson healthy, Jennings wouldn't have any meaningful offensive role even if he is activated Saturday.
