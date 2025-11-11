Jennings (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Jennings is still managing a knee issue after he carried four times for five yards on just five offensive snaps before being forced out of this past Sunday's 28-23 win over the Buccaneers. Though he did enough to garner a limited listing for the second day in a row, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com noted that Jennings was spotted working out on a side field during the media-access portion of the session, making it unclear whether the running back actually mixed into drills behind the scenes. Like Jennings, Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) was also listed as limited but was seen working out off to the side, so the availability of both backs for Thursday's game against the Jets. With Stevenson missing his second game in a row in Week 10 and Jennings exiting the contest early, rookie TreVeyon Henderson took full advantage of his season-high 84 percent snap share, as he amassed 150 yards and two touchdowns on 15 touches to perhaps earn himself a larger role moving forward once the New England backfield is back to full strength.