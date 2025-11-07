Jennings is expected to see added snaps Sunday against the Buccaneers, as Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) won't play.

Jennings played a complementary role alongside TreVeyon Henderson in Stevenson's absence against the Falcons in Week 9, turning 12 touches into 44 scrimmage yards, including a three-yard touchdown run. Head coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Henderson will remain the starter, but Jennings is poised to maintain his expanded role while Stevenson's on the shelf.