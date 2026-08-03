Patriots' Terrell Jennings: Returning to camp

The Patriots activated Jennings (undisclosed) from the active/non-football injury list Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Jennings passed his physical and was able to return to practice Monday. The running back is competing with Lan Larison, Jam Miller and Myles Montgomery for the No. 3 spot behind starters Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. A 2024 undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M, Jennings produced 23 rushes for 73 yards and one touchdown over seven regular-season games in 2025.